salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,296 shares in the company, valued at $7,105,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $220.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.35 billion, a PE ratio of 57.65, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.94 and its 200-day moving average is $233.22.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $61,846,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,238,000 after buying an additional 212,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $1,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. TheStreet downgraded salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital raised salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Macquarie increased their target price on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.03.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.