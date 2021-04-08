Sanford C. Bernstein Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VWS. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12 month low of €357.40 ($420.47) and a 12 month high of €632.50 ($744.12).

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the wind power industry. The Company operates through two segments, Project and Service. The Project segment is responsible for sale of wind power plants and wind turbines, among others. The Service segment contains provision of services related to the Company’s offer, as well as sale of spare parts and other activities.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.