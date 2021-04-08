Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Stock Price Down 4%

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)’s stock price fell 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.03 and last traded at $12.14. 12,926 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,548,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

A number of research firms recently commented on SGMO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.50.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.63 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $230,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,847,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. 57.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.