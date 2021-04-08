Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Position Reduced by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Sanofi by 6.5% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 35,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $792,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,207,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 12,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of Sanofi stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,668. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.74. The stock has a market cap of $126.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $42.80 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $1.9061 dividend. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

