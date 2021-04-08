Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 0.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

NASDAQ:SCHN traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.20. 8,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,214. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.38 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.13. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $46.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.42%.

SCHN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

