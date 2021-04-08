Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 693,394 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 141.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,183,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 693,394 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.67% of Cognex worth $95,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,557,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,489,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,024 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cognex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,068,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $968,944,000 after purchasing an additional 102,230 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Cognex by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,666,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,685,000 after purchasing an additional 207,492 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Cognex by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,310,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $185,461,000 after purchasing an additional 639,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cognex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,695,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $136,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

CGNX opened at $82.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.78 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.99 and its 200 day moving average is $77.42. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $44.23 and a 12-month high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $223.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.81 million. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $853,188.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,476. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,800 shares of company stock worth $10,781,888 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.90.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.