Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 139,375 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 739,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,375 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Balchem were worth $85,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Balchem by 444.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $120.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.84. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 0.54. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $79.75 and a 1-year high of $132.50.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $180.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.33 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Balchem from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

