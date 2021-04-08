Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Position in Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,916,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,791 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Hutchison China MediTech were worth $125,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCM. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,099,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,526,000 after purchasing an additional 34,903 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Hutchison China MediTech by 650.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Hutchison China MediTech by 875.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 444,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 399,369 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Hutchison China MediTech by 27.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 307,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 66,476 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hutchison China MediTech by 55.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 30,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

Hutchison China MediTech stock opened at $28.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.64 and a beta of 1.12. Hutchison China MediTech Limited has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.35.

HCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hutchison China MediTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Hutchison China MediTech in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Hutchison China MediTech

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It offers research and development services; and manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

