Schroder Investment Management Group Has $118.48 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 934.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 545,836 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.20% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $118,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $220.69 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $113.29 and a 1 year high of $234.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.62.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

