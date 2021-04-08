Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 33,192 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 242,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,192 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $174,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $737.00.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $788.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.00 and a 52-week high of $790.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $725.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $688.58. The company has a market capitalization of $120.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.34 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In related news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $1,306,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

