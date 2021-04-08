Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,015,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,520 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.17% of Morgan Stanley worth $206,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 11,772 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,117,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,151,000 after acquiring an additional 362,192 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 309,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

MS opened at $79.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $35.53 and a 12 month high of $86.64.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

