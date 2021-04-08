Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 258,792 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,325,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 258,792 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $108,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $295,803,000. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 7,530,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,480,000 after buying an additional 931,020 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,791,000 after buying an additional 290,287 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,577,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,375,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206,484 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.04.

NASDAQ ON opened at $42.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.61, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $44.59.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $39,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,924 shares in the company, valued at $5,257,856.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $2,798,245.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,583.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

