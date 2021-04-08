Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Holdings Increased by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,289 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 3.7% of Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.14. The stock had a trading volume of 15,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,478. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.44. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.64 and a one year high of $56.98.

