Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $143.19 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will announce sales of $143.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $146.95 million and the lowest is $138.93 million. Scorpio Tankers reported sales of $249.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full year sales of $709.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $679.28 million to $747.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $899.63 million, with estimates ranging from $800.49 million to $971.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.93 million.

STNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Scorpio Tankers stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.19. 11,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,026. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $28.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -42.55%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,956,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,084,000 after acquiring an additional 204,047 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,745,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 378,521 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 158,371 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 39,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

