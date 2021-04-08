Scotiabank Boosts Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Price Target to $40.00

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Interfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Interfor from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Interfor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities lowered Interfor to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Interfor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.67.

IFSPF stock opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. Interfor has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $24.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average is $17.22.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

