Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

SHIP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Friday, March 5th. Noble Financial raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of Seanergy Maritime stock opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79. Seanergy Maritime has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $5.84.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 18.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 381,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.58% of Seanergy Maritime as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities, primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it operated a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 deadweight ton and an average age of approximately 12 years.

