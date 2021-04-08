Seaport Global Securities Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sonoco Products in a research note issued on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Tiano now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.87.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $63.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $42.41 and a 12-month high of $65.37.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $36,325.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.99%.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

