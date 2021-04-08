SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) PT Raised to $28.00

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.59% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPNE. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. SeaSpine has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $21.75. The company has a market capitalization of $568.44 million, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.45.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 27.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SeaSpine will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $53,377.60. Corporate insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SeaSpine by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,862,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,493,000 after acquiring an additional 25,782 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SeaSpine by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in SeaSpine by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 566,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,884,000 after acquiring an additional 104,617 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in SeaSpine in the fourth quarter valued at $8,317,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in SeaSpine by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 468,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after acquiring an additional 133,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.