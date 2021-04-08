SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Raised to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $19.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

Shares of SPNE opened at $20.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.45. SeaSpine has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $21.75. The company has a market cap of $568.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.24.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.11). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a negative net margin of 27.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SeaSpine will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaSpine news, Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $53,377.60. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in SeaSpine by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SeaSpine in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in SeaSpine in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.