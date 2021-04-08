SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 648,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,765 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.83% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $20,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 2,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $124,804.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,661.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Swanson sold 5,095 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $150,812.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,299,981.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,712 shares of company stock valued at $341,617. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SEAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $27.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.27.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $50.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.48. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $53.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 2.37.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.94 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

