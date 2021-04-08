Security National Bank Acquires 2,248 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Security National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HTGC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 23.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,402,000 after acquiring an additional 154,909 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 17.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,649,000 after acquiring an additional 108,793 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 22.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 9,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,138,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,840,000 after acquiring an additional 108,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HTGC. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,956.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,584,758.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HTGC traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.84. 1,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,658. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $16.93. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.78%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

