Security National Bank Has $298,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Security National Bank increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 845 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.42.

Shares of COST stock traded up $3.36 on Thursday, reaching $362.17. The company had a trading volume of 71,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $293.84 and a one year high of $393.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $338.71 and its 200 day moving average is $360.45.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,433,062 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.