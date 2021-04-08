Security National Bank Increases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Security National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,325 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 1.7% of Security National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $43,535,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,323,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Adobe by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,199 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE traded up $8.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $502.20. The stock had a trading volume of 36,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $308.20 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $461.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $476.51.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total value of $277,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,558 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,341 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.58.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

