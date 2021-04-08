Security National Bank Purchases Shares of 1,618 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Security National Bank purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,618 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.77. 72,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,569,584. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.18. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $137.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $120.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.77.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

