Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,898 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Semtech worth $21,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 187.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Semtech news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $347,566.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,933 shares in the company, valued at $570,858.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $243,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,005 shares in the company, valued at $7,468,045.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,096. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SMTC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.93.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $69.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 98.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $83.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.24 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

