Serco Group (LON:SRP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $124.47

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 124.47 ($1.63) and traded as high as GBX 144.10 ($1.88). Serco Group shares last traded at GBX 141 ($1.84), with a volume of 1,362,715 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 178 ($2.33).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 132.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 124.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%.

In other Serco Group news, insider Tim Lodge bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £50,800 ($66,370.53).

Serco Group Company Profile (LON:SRP)

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

