Shadows Price Tops $1.82 on Major Exchanges (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Shadows coin can currently be bought for about $1.82 or 0.00003141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shadows has a total market cap of $17.37 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Shadows has traded 31.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Shadows Profile

Shadows’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,556,250 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi.

Shadows Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

