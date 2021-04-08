Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €215.00 Price Target at Barclays

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) received a €215.00 ($252.94) price target from investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SAE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €197.91 ($232.83).

Shares of ETR:SAE opened at €184.40 ($216.94) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €192.77 and its 200 day moving average price is €166.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.15. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €60.40 ($71.06) and a fifty-two week high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

