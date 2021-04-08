Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) to post $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Shutterstock posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 169.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shutterstock will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Shutterstock.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $180.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.80 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.70%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSTK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

In related news, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 22,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,915,366.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,311.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 26,206 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $2,454,453.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,417,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,675,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,634 shares of company stock valued at $17,228,020 in the last 90 days. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Shutterstock by 628.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shutterstock stock traded up $3.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,712. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. Shutterstock has a 52 week low of $33.45 and a 52 week high of $96.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.51%.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

