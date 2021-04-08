Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silverback Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SBTX opened at $38.66 on Tuesday. Silverback Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $63.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.45.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.88). As a group, analysts anticipate that Silverback Therapeutics will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $5,377,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $2,780,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,159,000. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,657,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $882,000.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

