Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Morgan Stanley

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an inline rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.59.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $117.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $47.25 and a 12-month high of $121.92. The company has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.15.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 406.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,580,000 after buying an additional 9,397,507 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,856,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,169 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,233,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,100 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,423,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,370,000 after purchasing an additional 928,254 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

