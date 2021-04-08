Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Gap Up to $63.03

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.03, but opened at $64.66. Simulations Plus shares last traded at $64.67, with a volume of 35 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLP. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simulations Plus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.60.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.45, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In related news, Director David L. Ralph sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $273,712.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,959.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Ralph sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $421,700.00. Insiders sold 96,870 shares of company stock worth $7,001,958 in the last ninety days. 24.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.