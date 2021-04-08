Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Receives $13.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.63.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SIOX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Sio Gene Therapies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SIOX opened at $2.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32. Sio Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2.96.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. Analysts predict that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pavan Cheruvu bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,426 shares in the company, valued at $447,456.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $5,560,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $708,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $4,448,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.