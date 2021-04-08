SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Stock Price Down 2.4%

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)’s share price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.35 and last traded at $10.36. Approximately 350,342 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 469,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

In other SiriusPoint news, Director Franklin Iv Montross purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $110,400.00.

About SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT)

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.