Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) to post ($1.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.51). Six Flags Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($1.00) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($0.98). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.59 million. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

SIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.85.

SIX stock opened at $48.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $51.75.

In related news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,406,950.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,898,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,427,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 411.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 608,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,761,000 after acquiring an additional 489,709 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,541,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 61,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks, which include 23 parks located in the United States, two parks in Mexico, and one park in Montreal, Canada.

