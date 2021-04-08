SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Holdings Boosted by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $6,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJW. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 48.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SJW Group in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SJW Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

NYSE SJW traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $63.73. 68,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,161. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $71.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.63. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $135.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. Research analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 76.40%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

