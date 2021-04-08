Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Sets New 1-Year High at $850.00

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 850 ($11.11) and last traded at GBX 841 ($10.99), with a volume of 66755 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 821 ($10.73).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of £965.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 749.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 678.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Smart Metering Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.10%.

Smart Metering Systems Company Profile (LON:SMS)

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, connects, owns, operates, and maintains metering systems and databases on behalf of energy companies in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

