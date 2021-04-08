Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

Smart Sand stock opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02. Smart Sand has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.26 million, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.09.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 29.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Smart Sand will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Douglas Young sold 42,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $124,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 50.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Smart Sand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 138.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 43,515 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Smart Sand by 167.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 291,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

