Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Birch Capital Management LLC

Birch Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded down $2.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $232.76. The stock had a trading volume of 615 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,497. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $107.20 and a fifty-two week high of $236.08.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.13%.

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $2,575,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,654.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total transaction of $1,141,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,130,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,033 shares of company stock valued at $9,397,547 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.