SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Acquires Shares of 2,488 Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $5,220,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 166,413 shares of company stock valued at $7,365,849 over the last three months. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $43.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.98. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 4.42%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Read More: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.