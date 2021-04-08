SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Invests $123,000 in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 35,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 31,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $92.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $131.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.77. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $94.37.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.8576 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 57.17%.

Several analysts recently commented on RY shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.86.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

