SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Invests $78,000 in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 177.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 95,840 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of OFS Capital in the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 18.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OFS Capital in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OFS Capital alerts:

OFS opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $121.62 million, a PE ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. OFS Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $9.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.71.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. OFS Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 14.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OFS Capital Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. This is a positive change from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OFS. TheStreet raised OFS Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

Read More: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS).

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.