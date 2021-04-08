SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,139,094. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 594,375 shares of company stock valued at $44,673,602. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $74.49 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $77.23. The company has a market cap of $97.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.43 and its 200 day moving average is $68.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

