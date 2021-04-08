SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $131.75 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $79.19 and a 1 year high of $174.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.67 and its 200 day moving average is $137.38.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

