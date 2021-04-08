SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Purchases Shares of 664 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 664 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,668 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $109,297,000 after acquiring an additional 489,671 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $453,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,825 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $182,676,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD opened at $153.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.09 and a 200 day moving average of $118.49. The company has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 150.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $169.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $587,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,545.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.