Sociall (SCL) Price Up 37.2% Over Last Week

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Sociall coin can currently be bought for about $0.0464 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sociall has a total market cap of $775,643.72 and approximately $13.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sociall has traded up 37.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sociall Coin Profile

Sociall (SCL) is a coin. It launched on July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 coins. Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sociall is medium.com/@sociall.io. Sociall’s official website is sociall.io. The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sociall is a social network. All data and uploads will exist on the blockchain instead of centralized servers. Sociall is a platform that allows users to communicate with friends and family while providing security and privacy. By decentralizing and encrypting all data and uploads, Sociall hopes to eliminate all invasion of privacy that large corporations are currently performing. End-to-end message encryption ensures only the user and the person communicating with the user, can read what is sent, and nobody in between, not even Sociall. The network will Sociallits very own native cryptocurrency to be used for all purchases, called Sociall. SCL can be used to buy goods and services from other users, purchase ad spaces from the integrated ad platform, donate to crowdfunding campaigns, and much more. “

Buying and Selling Sociall

