Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Position Boosted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 341,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,703 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $20,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

In other news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $36,325.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,717.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SON shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.90.

Shares of SON opened at $63.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $65.37.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.99%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.