Sparkle Loyalty Price Down 44.4% Over Last Week (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Sparkle Loyalty has a total market capitalization of $120,309.66 and $717.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Sparkle Loyalty has traded 44.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sparkle Loyalty alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00056195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00022331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00083695 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $364.60 or 0.00630437 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00030536 BTC.

About Sparkle Loyalty

Sparkle Loyalty is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,003,335 coins. The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sparkle Loyalty’s official website is sparkleloyalty.io. Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkle Loyalty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sparkle Loyalty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sparkle Loyalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sparkle Loyalty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.