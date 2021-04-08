SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stock Position Raised by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 218,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 3.4% of Boltwood Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $7,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 56.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.21. 9,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,214. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $36.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.39 and a 200 day moving average of $33.12.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

