SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XAR opened at $126.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.24. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $72.32 and a 1 year high of $128.67.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.